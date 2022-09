Heska To Buy LightDeck For Purchase Price Of $38.7 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Heska Corp. (HSKA) has agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of MBio Diagnostics, Inc. d/b/a LightDeck Diagnostics. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, LightDeck has developed a scalable platform for rapid and accurate point of care diagnostics.

Kevin Wilson, Heska's CEO and President, said: "LightDeck was central in developing Heska's leading immunodiagnostic platform, Element i+, including its current menu of Total T4, cTSH, Cortisol, and Progesterone. We expect to drive gross margin improvement with new manufacturing capabilities and scaling across the business."