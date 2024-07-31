|
31.07.2024 22:42:00
Hexagon Purus receives its first purchase order under the long-term agreement with Hino Trucks
(Oslo, 31 July 2024) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has received its first purchase order under the previously announced long-term agreement with Hino Trucks. The purchase order, which has a value of approximately USD 5.5 million, is for the delivery of Tern RC8s, a battery electric Class 8 truck tailored for the U.S. market. The trucks are scheduled for delivery in Q3 and Q4 2024.
For more information:
Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com
Eli Turander, Global Communications Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 953 35 795 | eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com
About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.
Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: Hexagon Purus AS Registered zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Hexagon Purus AS Registered präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.24
|Ausblick: Hexagon Purus AS Registered informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)