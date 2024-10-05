|
05.10.2024 10:10:00
High Growth or High Yield? W.P. Carey vs. Rexford Industrial
There's no correct or incorrect way to invest in dividend stocks, but there are very different approaches that one needs to consider. A comparison between real estate investment trusts (REITs) Rexford Industrial (NYSE: REXR) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) offers a pretty clear reason why. If you prefer high-yield stocks to maximize your income stream, one will easily win out. But if you prefer dividend growth, the other one will be a better fit.Here's what you need to know.Rexford Industrial, as its name implies, owns industrial real estate. However, it takes a fairly unique approach in that it is completely focused on just one market, Southern California. Most REITs try to include more diversification in their portfolios, either by owning multiple property types or by spreading assets across multiple geographic regions. In this way, Rexford is a pretty aggressive investment.
