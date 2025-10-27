SEC Aktie
High-Profile Exit: Cybersecurity Stock Gets the Boot, According to Recent SEC Filing
My Personal CFO, LLC fully exited Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, selling 110,367 shares for an estimated $11.03 million, according to an October 20, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing dated October 20, 2025, My Personal CFO, LLC reported a full sale of its Okta holdings during the third quarter. The fund disposed of all 110,367 shares, with the estimated transaction value totaling approximately $11.03 million, based on the average price for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The exit leaves the fund with no Okta shares among its 94 reportable positions as of September 30, 2025.The fund sold out of Okta, which no longer constitutes any portion of its 13F reportable assets under management
