Pratteln, June 6, 2024

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 28 June 2024

The Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) published today the invitation to the 50th Annual General Meeting of HLEE. It will take place on Friday, 28 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.) at Victoria Hotel, Centralbahnplatz 3-4, 4002 Basel.

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of all current members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes to reduce the par value per bearer share from currently CHF 9 to CHF 1 and to extend the existing capital band until 2029 and to adjust its scope accordingly.

The other agenda items can be found in the complete agenda with the proposals of the Board of Directors for all agenda items. They are available at http://www.hlee.ch/Generalversammlung.

Contact:

Highlight Event und Entertainment AG   
Netzibodenstrasse 23b     
4133 Pratteln      
Investor Relations     
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97     

info@hlee.ch
www.hlee.ch

 

 

 

 

 


