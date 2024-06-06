|
06.06.2024 07:00:09
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 28 June 2024
|
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE
Pratteln, June 6, 2024
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 28 June 2024
The Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) published today the invitation to the 50th Annual General Meeting of HLEE. It will take place on Friday, 28 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.) at Victoria Hotel, Centralbahnplatz 3-4, 4002 Basel.
The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of all current members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes to reduce the par value per bearer share from currently CHF 9 to CHF 1 and to extend the existing capital band until 2029 and to adjust its scope accordingly.
The other agenda items can be found in the complete agenda with the proposals of the Board of Directors for all agenda items. They are available at http://www.hlee.ch/Generalversammlung.
Contact:
Highlight Event und Entertainment AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 226 05 97
|Fax:
|+41 41 226 05 98
|E-mail:
|info@hlee.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlee.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0003583256
|Valor:
|896040
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1919037
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1919037 06.06.2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Highlight Event and Entertainment AGmehr Analysen
