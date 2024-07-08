+++ Einfach investieren ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
HilleVax's Phase 2b Study Of Norovirus Vaccine Fails; Stock Plunges In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - HilleVax, Inc. (HLVX) Monday said Phase 2b NEST-IN1 study of HIL-214, the company's vaccine candidate for the prevention of acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection in infants did not meet primary goal. Following the news, the stock sank more than 86 percent in pre-market to $1.94.

The company plans to discontinue further development of HIL-214 in infants.

The study did not meet its primary endpoint of efficacy against moderate or severe acute gastroenteritis events due to GI.1 or GII.4 norovirus genotypes.

HilleVax said t is exploring the potential for continued development of HIL-214 and HIL-216, the company's Phase 1 ready vaccine candidate in adults.

HilleVax shares had closed at $14.06, down 0.28 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $9.94 - $20.22 in the last 1 year.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HilleVax Inc. Registered Shs

