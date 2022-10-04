Hilton Grand Vacations Commemorates The Beach Resort Sesoko, a Hilton Club with Grand Opening

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the leading global vacation ownership company, announces a grand opening ceremony for The Beach Resort Sesoko, a Hilton Club – the second Hilton Grand Vacations resort to open in Japan. The resort is located on Sesoko Island, a remote island off the western coast of Okinawa.

The ceremony commemorates one year of the resort being open to owners and guests. The oceanfront resort is part of HGV’s continued investment in the APAC region. HGV now has a significant business base in Japan with nearly 70,000 owners in the country.

The resort is close to natural caves, cultural heritage sites and is a five-minute walk from the beautiful white sands of Sesoko Beach. The Beach Resort Sesoko provides HGV owners with exclusive access to Sesoko’s breathtaking natural wonders, unique culture and traditional cuisine. The property features a modern twist on the rich heritage of Okinawa and is located conveniently near the Naha Airport. All 140 rooms (studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites) have ocean views, private balconies, and are equipped with full kitchens and washers/dryers in the unit.

"We are dedicated to not only being phenomenal hosts to our guests, but also being a good neighbor to our local communities and a steward of our environment,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "We are involved in various initiatives to support the town of Motobu, which will be the second home to not only our team members, but owners and guests as well. Through our presence, we want to build a sense of community, and grow together to enrich the future of children, nature conservation and revitalization."

In addition to providing a beautiful destination for HGV members to vacation, the company provides opportunities for HGV team members to have a positive impact on the local communities of Motobu Town and Sesoko Island through its Corporate Social Responsibility program HGV Serves.

The Beach Resort Sesoko is hosting a food drive, collecting food donations from owners and guests since summer of 2022. The collected food will be donated to Motobu town and "Okinawa Prefecture Mothers Square Yuihato," which supports single-parent families and the healthy growth of children.

Additionally, as part of the company’s HGV Serves pillar to support young people, HGV has committed to make donations to the "Motobu Town Children and Childcare Yuimaru Fund" in Motobu Town once again. Youth development is one of the key philanthropic pillars of HGV Serves and in celebration of HGV’s 30th anniversary, the company kicked off its new 30 for 30 campaign that will execute 30 volunteer and philanthropic initiatives this year.

Furthermore, efforts to bring awareness on environmental and nature preservation in Motobu are on-going, through the current #NahaAirportJinbee campaign, where HGV donates to the Okinawa Churashima Foundation Research Center. To stimulate visitors to support the local community, HGV also offers an Okinawa Premium Pass, which partners with local companies in Okinawa to provide exclusive perks and discounts for HGV members to use on meals, shopping, and activities.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 720,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

