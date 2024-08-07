|
07.08.2024 12:29:13
Hilton Sees Q3 Earnings Below Market, Lifts FY24 Adj. EPS View; Stock Down - Update
(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT), while reporting higher second-quarter earnings above market estimates, on Wednesday issued third-quarter outlook below the Street. Further, the company revised its fiscal 2024 forecast.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Hilton shares were losing around 2.8 percent to trade at $201.28.
For the third quarter, the company projects net income between $435 million and $448 million, earnings per share between $1.74 and $1.79, and adjusted earnings between $1.80 and $1.85.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, for the quarter is projected to increase between 2 percent and 3 percent from last year.
Further, for fiscal 2024, the company now expects net income between $1.532 billion and $1.555 billion, earnings per share between $6.06 and $6.15, and adjusted earnings per share between $6.93 and $7.03. The Street estimates annual earnings of $7.11 per share.
For fiscal 2024, the company previously expected net income between $1.586 billion and $1.621 billion or $6.21 and $6.35 per share. Adjusted earnings were projected to be $6.89 and $7.03 per share.
Annual system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is now projected to increase between 2 percent and 3 percent.
The company previously expected system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, to increase between 2 percent and 4 percent compared to 2023.
In the second quarter, net income attributable to Hilton stockholders grew to $421 million from last year's $411 million. Earnings per share were $1.67, up from prior year's $1.55.
Adjusted earnings were $1.91 per share, compared to $1.63 per share a year ago.
Total revenues went up to $2.95 billion from $2.66 billion a year ago.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.86 per share on revenues of $2.93 billion for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
