Hilton Sees Q4 Earnings Below Market, Backs FY24 Adj. EPS Forecast Below Street; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT), while reporting weak third-quarter earnings, but above market estimates, on Wednesday issued fourth -quarter outlook below the Street. Further, the company revised down its fiscal 2024 earnings view on a reported basis, but maintained annual adjusted earnings outlook, below Street estimates.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Hilton shares were losing around 5.3 percent to trade at $225.50.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects net income to be between $371 million and $395 million and earnings per share between $1.49 and $1.59. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.57 and $1.67.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.77 per share for the fourth quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $804 million and $834 million. The company expects system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, to increase between 1.0 percent and 2.0 percent.

Further, for fiscal 2024, Hilton now expects net income between $1.405 billion and $1.429 billion, and earnings per share between $5.58 and $5.68. The company previously projected net income between $1.532 billion and $1.555 billion and earnings per share between $6.06 and $6.15.

However, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share between $6.93 and $7.03, while the Street estimates annual earnings of $7.06 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be between $3.375 billion and $3.405 billion.

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is now projected to increase between 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent compared to 2023, compared to previous estimate of an increase between 2 percent and 3 percent.

In its third quarter, Hilton reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $344 million, or $1.38 per share, compared to $377 million or $1.44 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $477 million or $1.92 per share for the period. Analysts expected the company to earn $1.85 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3 percent to $2.867 billion from $2.673 billion last year.

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 1.4 percent due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 8.3 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.