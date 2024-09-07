|
History Says September Could Be the Best Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
The stock market has been on a bull run for over a year and a half. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen about 48% since the end of 2022.Economic recoveries tend to last much longer than recessions, but seasoned investors know that the next bear market could be right around the corner.The next few weeks could be a particularly good time to purchase a reliable dividend payer. September tends to be a lousy month for stock markets and this year could be worse than usual. July and August were both positive months for major market indexes, so traders returning to the office after their summer holidays are sitting on heaps of unrealized profits that they could take off the table.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
