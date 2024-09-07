07.09.2024 11:03:00

History Says September Could Be the Best Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

The stock market has been on a bull run for over a year and a half. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen about 48% since the end of 2022.Economic recoveries tend to last much longer than recessions, but seasoned investors know that the next bear market could be right around the corner.The next few weeks could be a particularly good time to purchase a reliable dividend payer. September tends to be a lousy month for stock markets and this year could be worse than usual. July and August were both positive months for major market indexes, so traders returning to the office after their summer holidays are sitting on heaps of unrealized profits that they could take off the table.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 2,80 0,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- ATX und DAX letztlich mit Zuwächsen
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Dienstag in Grün. Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt erholten sich zum Start in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen