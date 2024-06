History Says the Stock Market Will Soar: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Now for the Bull Market

The S&P 500 is the most popular barometer for the U.S. stock market. The index entered bull market territory on Oct. 12, 2022, and it has surged 53% during the 20 months since then. But history says the stock market is headed higher.The S&P 500 returned an average of 184% during past bull markets, and it realized those returns over roughly 64 months. If the current bull market aligns with the historical average, the index will advance 131% over the next 44 months. But even if those gains fail to materialize, investors have good reason to believe the stock market will soar in the long run.The S&P 500 returned 2,010% over the last 30 years, compounding at 10.7% annually. That period encompasses a broad enough range of economic conditions that similar returns are likely in the coming decades. Armed with that information, patient investors should be putting money into the stock market today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel