Hivebrite Publishes New Guide to Support Advancement Professionals to Enhance Alumni Relations Programs

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, a leading community management and engagement platform, publishes The Alumni Connection: Insights and Strategies from Experts to inspire advancement professionals to think creatively and strategically about alumni engagement.

A valuable resource for anyone developing a strategic, effective, and sustainable alumni relations program.

The Alumni Connection: Insights and Strategies from Experts shares practical advice and personal experiences from thought leaders in the field to help advancement professionals cultivate and engage thriving alumni communities to support their institution's goals.

Developing Effective and Sustainable Alumni Relations Strategies

The guide features in-depth interviews with alumni relations experts from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), Grenzebach Glier and Associates (GG&A), the University of Notre Dame, and more who share their expertise and strategies for success. Each chapter is dedicated to an overarching theme, including strategy, measuring impact, mentoring, and fundraising.

"Whether you are a seasoned alumni professional or starting in the field, this guide is a fantastic resource to help you foster meaningful relationships with your institution's alumni community. From reimagining engagement throughout the alumni lifecycle and collaborating with other departments to cultivating champions and engaging international alumni as innovators, this guide provides invaluable insights to help you succeed." Sandra Rincón, Senior Higher Education Advisor, Hivebrite

I'm delighted to have contributed to The Alumni Connection on the subject of strategy. It's a valuable resource for anyone developing a strategic, effective, and sustainable alumni relations program." Andrew Shaindlin, Vice President, Grenzebach Glier and Associates

Powering Alumni Communities Worldwide

Supporting advancement professionals to build impactful alumni relations strategies has been a significant focus of Hivebrite since its creation.

Education institutions worldwide, including the University of Notre Dame, Columbia Business School, Harvard Business School, Imperial College London, the University of Manchester, the American University of Paris, Budapest Metropolitan University, Henley Business School, U.C. Davis, and Fulbright Global, use Hivebrite's platform to optimize volunteer management, event planning, fundraising, mentoring programs, and more.

Hivebrite regularly collaborates with industry thought leaders to create content—including the Brite Ideas podcast series and webinars —to further support advancement professionals. The Alumni Connection: Insights and Strategies from Experts is the latest result of its close collaboration with experts in the field. Download the guide here.

About Hivebrite

Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform. It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities. Hivebrite is completely customizable and provides all the tools needed to strengthen community engagement.

Over 900 organizations worldwide, including Boeing, Roche, the Obama Foundation, Columbia Business School, The Channel Company, and U.C. Davis, use Hivebrite to build and engage vibrant communities.

