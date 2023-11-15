|
Holcim to divest its businesses in Uganda and Tanzania
Holcim has signed agreements to divest its businesses in Uganda and Tanzania. It has agreed to sell Hima Cement Ltd, its local subsidiary in Uganda, to the Sarrai Group, for an enterprise value of USD 120 million. Holcim has also agreed to sell its 65% participation in Mbeya Cement Company Ltd in Tanzania to Amsons Group for an undisclosed sum. Completion of both transactions is subject to obtaining the respective regulatory clearances.
Martin Kriegner, Regional Head Asia, Middle East & Africa: “These divestments advance our strategy to consolidate our leadership in core markets as the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. With the Sarrai Group and Amsons Group, we are pleased to have found strategic and trusted partners who are best positioned to develop these businesses in the long term.”
