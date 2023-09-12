Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 09:00:06

Holding(s) in Company

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T)
Holding(s) in Company

12-Sep-2023 / 08:00 GMT/BST

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code: DEL.N0000

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

(Grit or the Company and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

 

 

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION SOC LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Government Employees Pension Fund of South Africa

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

11/09/2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

12/09/2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

        20.84%

 

20.84%

495,092,339

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

       17.71%

 

17.71%

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

PAN

   103,154,342

 

          20.84%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

103,154,342

20.84%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

NIL

NIL

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

NIL

NIL

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION SOC LIMITED

            20.84%

 

20.84%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

 

11. Additional informationxvi

Acquisition of further interest / shares in the Company on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius

 

Place of completion

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

Date of completion

12 September 2023

 

 

 

 

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005.  The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GR1T
LEI Code: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 270666
EQS News ID: 1723557

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

