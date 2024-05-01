Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
01.05.2024 08:00:14

Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Holding(s) in Company

01-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub- Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder

 

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Dublin, Ireland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

CAPREIT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

April 30, 2024

6. Date on which issuer notified:

April 30, 2024

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

10%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

 

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which

9.7%

N/A

9.7%

51,184,293
           
 

threshold was crossed or reached

 

 

 

 

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.9%

N/A

10.9%

 

 

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or

reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

Indirect

 

Direct

 

Indirect

Ordinary

51,184,293

 

9.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

51,184,293

9.7%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

 

Type of financial instrument

 

Expiration datex

 

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

 

 

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physical or

cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

 

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 

 

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

 

Namexv

 

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder

9.7%

N/A

9.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
 

 

 

 

 

Done at Dublin, Ireland on April 30, 2024.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 318927
EQS News ID: 1893519

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893519&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten

01.05.24
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
25.04.24
 Strategic Review Update (EQS Group)
16.04.24
 Publication of ESG Report (EQS Group)
12.04.24
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
10.04.24
 Annual Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
08.04.24
 I-RES and Vision enter into a Co-Operation Agreement (EQS Group)
05.04.24
 Vision Submits Resolutions for Inclusion at I-RES AGM (EQS Group)
02.04.24
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)