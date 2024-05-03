|
03.05.2024 10:50:05
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Heerlen, 2024/05/03.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|319478
|EQS News ID:
|1895291
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
01.05.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|Strategic Review Update (EQS Group)
|
16.04.24
|Publication of ESG Report (EQS Group)
|
12.04.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
10.04.24
|Annual Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|I-RES and Vision enter into a Co-Operation Agreement (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|Vision Submits Resolutions for Inclusion at I-RES AGM (EQS Group)