Britvic plc (BVIC )

Holding(s) in Company



04-Oct-2024 / 07:44 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Morgan Stanley City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware USA 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc London UNITED KINGDOM 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 01-Oct-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 03-Oct-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.034292 0.097744 5.132036 12773959 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.938230 0.077656 5.015886 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 12530667 5.034292 Sub Total 8.A 12530667 5.034292% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 11192 0.004496 Sub Total 8.B1 11192 0.004496% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap 15/05/2025 at any time Cash 182100 0.073160 Equity Swap 05/03/2026 at any time Cash 50000 0.020088 Sub Total 8.B2 232100 0.093248% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 2) Morgan Stanley (Chain 2) Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 2) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley International Limited Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5.034290 5.054378% Morgan Stanley (Chain 4) Morgan Stanley (Chain 4) Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley (Chain 4) Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 03-Oct-2024 13. Place Of Completion Mumbai

