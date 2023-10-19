Holley Focuses on Accelerating Growth with New Market Segment Orientation

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading consumer platform for automotive performance enthusiasts, is implementing a new organizational design to capitalize on growth opportunities across the company’s full brand and business portfolio. The strategic realignment establishes seven distinct market segments, further strengthening the company’s ability to serve the classic vehicle market while also expanding its focus on aftermarket solutions for newer model vehicles.

"We continue to take actions to strengthen our customer focus and maximize the value of our robust portfolio of aftermarket products and brands,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holley. "This new organizational design will deepen our connections with consumers in each segment, enhancing our ability to deliver the right mix of innovative products, services and aftermarket solutions that drive growth and meet emerging customer needs.”

Holley is establishing dedicated segment teams focused on building the go-to-market strategy for the following seven vertical markets: Classic Truck; Modern Truck; Classic Muscle; Modern Muscle; Euro & Tesla; Asian Import; and Off-Road & UTV. Each segment team will work closely with the company’s business units to develop a comprehensive portfolio of products for consumers in their respective segments.

New Product Leadership

As part of this new organization, Holley named Sean Crawford to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer. In this position, Crawford will be responsible for overseeing Holley’s newly established vertical market segments, including providing leadership for product strategy, pricing, channel strategy and product data management.

Crawford joined Holley in March 2020 as Chief Marketing Officer and served in that role until this latest announcement. Prior to Holley, Crawford served as President of JE Pistons and previously worked in leadership roles at Race Winning Brands and Performance Motorsports International. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Concordia University in Irvine, California.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers a leading portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

