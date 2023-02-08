|
08.02.2023 14:30:00
Holley Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023
Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.
Hosting the call with be Holley Inc. Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Gloeckler, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, March 9, 2023
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Dial-In #:
|
United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free)
|
|
United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll)
|
|
|
Access Code:
|
13736184
Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:
Event URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pVsXm0i9
For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Thursday, March 16, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13736184. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.
About Holley
Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005337/en/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holley Inc Registered Shs
|2,11
|-0,94%
