Holley Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 10, 2023

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the second quarter 2023 will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call with be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Stevenson, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free) United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll) Access Code: 13740096

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xAGYgKlt

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Thursday, August 17, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13740096. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

