Holley Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 8, 2023

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading consumer platform for automotive performance enthusiasts, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2023 financial results. The Company’s earnings release and presentation for the third quarter 2023 will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call will be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Stevenson, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver.

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free) United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll) Access Code: 13741890

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=anFFFVMR

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Wednesday, November 15, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13741890. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

