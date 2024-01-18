Holley Names Philip Dobbs Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Marketing

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced Philip Dobbs has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Marketing. Dobbs has taken on a newly created role focused on providing the best possible brand, product and service engagements across the company’s B2B and B2C touchpoints.

"Philip is a dynamic marketing leader with three decades of experience stewarding and shaping various iconic consumer brands,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holley. "We are excited to bring his expertise to Holley as we continue to strengthen our go-to-market strategy and deepen our customer focus in growing automotive aftermarket verticals, including modern muscle and truck, European and Asian Import vehicles, and Off-road/UTV.”

As Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Marketing, Dobbs will lead strategy and management for the full Holley brand portfolio, overseeing advertising and promotions, public relations, content marketing, tradeshows and events, and digital/website solutions. He will also be responsible for management of the Holley customer engagement center, third-party marketplaces, and the company’s direct-to-consumer business.

Previously, Dobbs was Chief Marketing Officer at Bridgestone Americas where he led the company’s integrated marketing efforts for more than 11 years. He was instrumental in elevating the company’s brand-building efforts in the U.S. and Canada, driving significant improvements in brand awareness, familiarity, and purchase intent for both the Bridgestone and Firestone brands. He also established a best-in-class digital platform for both B2B and B2C shopping and buying solutions, and reshaped Bridgestone’s sports marketing strategy in the Americas region.

Prior to his tenure at Bridgestone, Dobbs served in various marketing leadership roles with renowned consumer brands like Kraft, Fruit of the Loom, Heinz, Cadbury, Sealy, and TruGreen.

"The Holley brand portfolio includes many of the most recognizable and respected brands in the automotive aftermarket industry,” said Dobbs. "It’s a privilege to join Holley at such a pivotal time in the company’s business and brand journey. I look forward to working with the Holley team and our network of expert partners to strengthen and enhance the way enthusiasts across all target audiences engage with and experience our brands, products and services.”

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers a leading portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

