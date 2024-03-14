Holley Performance Brands Set to Engage Nearly Half Million High-Performance Enthusiasts During Exciting 2024 Event Season

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced its full schedule of experiential marketing events taking place in 2024. Launching in April, the upcoming event season showcases Holley’s continued commitment to strengthening its customer focus in its aftermarket vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Late Model Truck & Off Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing.

This year’s lineup features the return of flagship Holley events, including multiple Holley LS Fests, Holley Ford Festival and MoParty. Additionally, Holley is expanding its consumer engagement program to reach an even broader set of automotive enthusiasts through participation in more than 20 third party events, including Overland Expo West, Goodguys Summit Racing Nationals, and the Sands Sports Super Show. Holley anticipates engaging as many as 500,000 enthusiasts and customers across its comprehensive events season.

"Our 2024 event season reflects our ongoing transformation from a parts supplier into a global leader in high-performance platform solutions for the automotive aftermarket,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and CEO, Holley. "These interactions give us valuable insights that drive innovation, accelerate our growth, fuel our teammates and supercharge our valued customers, ensuring that Holley remains at the forefront of the automotive performance industry now and in the future.”

Kicking off the Holley event season will be LS Fest West, taking place once again at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway April 26-28. Consistent with previous years, LS Fest West will include a variety of high-energy experiences, including racing competitions, off-road activations, car shows, stunt driver performances and more.

Following the excitement in Las Vegas, will be LS Fest Texas, held at Texas Motor Speedway May 17-18. In addition to the usual LS Fest activities, fans can anticipate a truck shootout to identify the best trucks and a vibrant nightlife atmosphere with more segments scheduled after dark. Rounding out LS Fest events for the year will be the event that started it all: LS Fest East at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky, taking place September 6-8.

Additionally in September, Mopar enthusiasts can mark their calendars for one of Holley’s most popular events, MoParty at Beech Bend Raceway September 13-15. This event, marking its fifth year, promises excitement and thrills for all fans.

Holley will be back at Beech Bend to conclude its 2024 event season with the Holley Ford Festival September 26-29. This event will run in conjunction with the NMRA World Finals, their premier race of the year.

In addition to these flagship events, Holley experiences will be featured at events and trade shows throughout 2024, including a return to SEMA in Las Vegas (November 5-8), PRI in Indianapolis (December 12-14), as well as a variety of expos and racing events across the country.

2024 Holley Flagship Event Schedule

LS Fest West: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, April 26-28

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, April 26-28 LS Fest Texas: Texas Motor Speedway, May 17-18

Texas Motor Speedway, May 17-18 LS Fest East: Beech Bend Raceway Park, September 6-8

Beech Bend Raceway Park, September 6-8 MoParty: Beech Bend Raceway Park, September 13-15

Beech Bend Raceway Park, September 13-15 Holley Ford Festival: Beech Bend Raceway Park, September 26-29

About Holley

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers a leading portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit holley.com.

