Holley Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Holley Inc. (HLLY) reported fourth quarter net income of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $15.2 million, or $0.13 per share, last year. Adjusted loss was $0.5 million compared to a loss of $22.6 million last year. On an adjusted basis, the company reported breakeven per share compared to a loss of $0.19. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 1.0% to $155.7 million compared to $154.2 million last year. Analysts on average had estimated $153.26 million in revenue.

For 2024, the company expects net sales in a range of $640 million - $680 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects net sales in a range of $150 million - $160 million.

