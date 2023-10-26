Holley’s New Market Segment Strategy Takes Center Stage at SEMA 2023

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry, is returning to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show with a new approach focused on reaching customers in multiple aftermarket segments. With two booth locations, the company is spotlighting a wide array of aftermarket solutions that encompass classic cars and trucks, late model muscle cars and trucks, off-road, European, and EV applications.

"Holley’s 2023 SEMA presence reflects the company’s ongoing expansion and evolution to serve a broader set of enthusiast customers,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holley. "Off-road, EV, European vehicles, and late model muscle cars are all growing aftermarket segments. SEMA attendees will have an opportunity to see firsthand how we are positioning Holley to capture more of these markets while also bringing innovative products and services to our core group of classic car and truck enthusiasts.”

Sniper 2 Takes Center Stage at Holley’s Main Booth

The centerpiece of Holley’s SEMA showcase is its Sniper 2 electronic fuel injection (EFI) technology. Launched in July 2023, Sniper 2 is the latest offering in the company’s large and fast-growing Sniper product line. A self-tuning, easy-to-install EFI conversion for 4-barrel style carburetors, Sniper 2 is a flagship example of Holley’s product innovation that allows various types of classic cars to run like modern vehicles.

Other aftermarket solutions on display in Holley’s SEMA showcase space include:

Superchips Pulsar XT wireless Bluetooth tuner , engineered for late model truck applications including the 2023 Ford Bronco.

, engineered for late model truck applications including the 2023 Ford Bronco. APR turbo with software upgrades , supporting European model vehicles like the Audi S4, S5 and SQ5 models.

, supporting European model vehicles like the Audi S4, S5 and SQ5 models. Flowmaster active valve axle-back exhaust, purpose-built for late model muscle cars including the 2024 Mustang GT.

SEMA attendees can interact with these solutions and Holley’s team of experts by visiting the company’s main booth (#22463) located in Central Hall.

"We continue to evolve and enhance our product strategy to ensure we’re meeting the needs of all aftermarket customers,” said Sean Crawford, Chief Product Officer, Holley. "We are excited to return to SEMA, not only to showcase our latest offerings, but also to engage with attendees and learn more about their needs. This direct feedback is what inspires and guides our team as we work to deliver the next generation of aftermarket innovation.”

Holley’s EV Solutions on Display in SEMA Future Tech Studio

AEM Performance Electronics, a Holley family brand, will also be on display at SEMA 2023. The company is spotlighting its unique and differentiated offerings at its booth (#24916), located in the SEMA Future Tech Studio in Central Hall. Featuring vehicle control units, combined charging units, conversion brackets and accessories, and battery management systems, AEM is a leader in EV conversion solutions for hot rod vehicles.

SEMA 2023 will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 31-November 3, 2023. Attendees can look for a special announcement regarding a high-profile celebrity car build by Holley’s Detroit Speed & Engineering business. It will be one of 12 vehicles unveiled during the SEMA Monday Reveal program taking place in Central Hall (#24401) on October 30 at 5:30 p.m. PDT.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers a leading portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

