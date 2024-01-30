|
30.01.2024 02:35:15
Hollysys Automation Reiterates Support For Ascendent Deal, But Rejects Dazheng Proposal
(RTTNews) - The Special Committee of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) reiterated its unanimous recommendation that shareholders vote for the acquisition of the company by a buyer controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, a private investment firm headquartered in Hong Kong. But, the Committee concluded that Dazheng proposal is not superior to the Ascendent acquisition.
The Special Committee does not have confidence in the certainty of Dazheng's equity financing nor its ability to successfully close a transaction, given its constantly changing equity consortium structure, including the last-minute introduction of a new member that is purportedly now its primary source of equity funding but with no proper financial arrangement to provide certainty of funds. Moreover, Dazheng proposed an escrow structure entirely onshore and denominated in RMB, Hollysys said in a statement.
The Special Committee believes that it is imperative to work toward closing the acquisition by Ascendent and recommends that shareholders vote FOR the Ascendent acquisition at the February 8, 2024 extraordinary general meeting.
According to Hollysys, the Special Committee strongly disagrees with the recommendations of ISS and Glass Lewis regarding the transaction with Ascendent. Neither ISS nor Glass Lewis provided any judgement on the value of the Ascendent offer.
In December 2023, Hollysys Automation Technologies announced that it would be acquired by Ascendent Capital Partners. The all-cash transaction is valued at about $1.66 billion, and according to the agreement, Ascendent will acquire all the outstanding shares of Hollysys that it does not already own for $26.50 in cash per share.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd
|23,54
|10,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street letztendlich uneins -- ATX letztendlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Dienstag kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich knapp auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street ließ sich am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung ausmachen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.