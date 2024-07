Home Depot Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It's difficult to exactly time the market when considering whether to buy or sell a stock. Fortunately, stock traders with a long-term investment horizon don't need to put all that much emphasis on timing a stock decision. Long-term investors just need to do their stock-buying homework to better understand the business they might want to buy stock in. This research will help determine if a company's prospects are brightening or dimming. This type of homework is needed even for large, well-established companies.Over several decades, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has grown into a major home improvement retailer with a track record of strong performance for shareholders. Lately, however, Home Depot 's stock is lagging the broader market. Over the past year, its total return of 10.7% is well below the S&P 500's comparable 25.7% total return. Is this recent underperformance a warning signal to avoid Home Depot shares? Or is it a buying opportunity?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool