Honeywell Technologies Aktie
WKN: 870153 / ISIN: US4385161066
|
30.06.2026 04:18:00
Honeywell Stock Sinks After Officially Completing Aerospace Spin-Off
Investors didn’t extend a friendly greeting to two prominent new arrivals on the stock exchange Monday. Honeywell Technologies (NYSE:HON) isn’t, strictly speaking, a new company or equity on the market. Rather, it’s the new name for the former Honeywell International business, without its aerospace arm. That unit has been spun off into a separate entity called, sensibly, Honeywell Aerospace (NYSE:HONA). Monday was the day the spinoff took effect, and the legacy stock closed that trading session down more than 6%. Let’s explore this a bit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Honeywell Technologies
|
26.06.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Honeywell-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Honeywell-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)