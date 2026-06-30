Honeywell Technologies Aktie

Honeywell Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870153 / ISIN: US4385161066

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30.06.2026 04:18:00

Honeywell Stock Sinks After Officially Completing Aerospace Spin-Off

Investors didn’t extend a friendly greeting to two prominent new arrivals on the stock exchange Monday. Honeywell Technologies (NYSE:HON) isn’t, strictly speaking, a new company or equity on the market. Rather, it’s the new name for the former Honeywell International business, without its aerospace arm. That unit has been spun off into a separate entity called, sensibly, Honeywell Aerospace (NYSE:HONA). Monday was the day the spinoff took effect, and the legacy stock closed that trading session down more than 6%. Let’s explore this a bit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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