25.06.2024 07:23:45
HORNBACH Q1 Net Income Rises; Confirms Full-year Outlook
(RTTNews) - HORNBACH Group (HBAPF.PK) reported that its first quarter consolidated net income before minority interests was 100.0 million euros, up 40.8% from a year ago. Adjusted EBIT was up significantly by 33.8% to 146.4 million euros. Earnings per share increased to 5.96 euros from 4.15 euros.
First quarter consolidated net sales increased by 1.8% to 1.81 billion euros as good weather in March and April partly outweighed the continued effects of customer caution regarding big-ticket and discretionary categories.
The Group continues to expect net sales in fiscal 2024/25 slightly above the previous year's level, and adjusted EBIT at or slightly above the level of the 2023/24 financial year.
