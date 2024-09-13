|
13.09.2024 16:19:00
How $250 Per Month Can Generate $35,000 in Annual Dividend Income
Trying to predict how much money you'll need for retirement can be difficult. Inflation is a reminder that you may need more than you expect, and having a bit of a buffer can provide you with some much-needed security later on in life. Whether it's to help pay for medical bills or to fund a vacation, that extra money can go a long way in making your life a whole lot easier in the future.If you start investing early and are able to put aside $250 each month in an exchange-traded fund (ETF), that can help you build up a big nest egg to live off later on and use that to generate some significant income. Below, I'll show you how this strategy can help you collect $35,000 in annual dividends.Whether you're investing a big lump sum today or putting aside money every month, an ETF can make the investing process a whole lot easier. Stock picking can be fun and challenging, but it can also be tedious and time-consuming. For investors who would prefer to keep things simple and not have to worry about the latest trends in tech or economic forecasts, putting money into an ETF can make the investing process a lot less daunting.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
