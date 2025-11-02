Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
02.11.2025 12:15:00
How Domino's Pizza Earned a Place in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio
In the third quarter of 2024, Berkshire Hathaway bought 1.28 million shares of Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ) and has added to its position three times since. Berkshire now holds 2.6 million shares worth more than $1 billion. While not a big percentage of Berkshire's overall portfolio, it's notable that the conglomerate has bought shares on four different occasions over the last year, as it has been a net seller of stocks for 11 quarters in a row.Warren Buffett has not spoken publicly about Berkshire's decision to buy Domino's stock. But in 2014, he said he gets "euphoric" when stocks he's buying go down. "I love it when the things we buy go down. I get euphoric -- you know the stocks are down today and I'm buying more of something I was buying yesterday -- I'm buying it cheaper," he told Fortune.The Oracle of Omaha must be happy about Domino's stock performance over the last year. Shares have fallen about 20% since the summer of 2024, when Berkshire began building its position. Year to date, they are down 2% and are trailing the S&P 500's 17% run in that time frame.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!