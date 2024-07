How evolving AI regulations impact cybersecurity

While their business and tech colleagues are busy experimenting and developing new applications, cybersecurity leaders are looking for ways to anticipate and counter new, AI -driven threats.It’s always been clear that AI impacts cybersecurity, but it’s a two-way street. Where AI is increasingly being used to predict and mitigate attacks, these applications are themselves vulnerable. The same automation, scale, and speed everyone’s excited about are also available to cybercriminals and threat actors. Although far from mainstream yet, malicious use of AI has been growing. From generative adversarial networks to massive botnets and automated DDoS attacks, the potential is there for a new breed of cyberattack that can adapt and learn to evade detection and mitigation.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel