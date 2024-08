How Lockheed Martin Bought a Space Company for 75% Off

Patience, as the saying goes, is a virtue. It also turns out to be quite useful if you're reluctant to overpay for a stock -- as defense and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) just discovered.It's been five months now since Lockheed Martin first expressed interest in buying tiny Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), a one-time SPAC company that grew into a key subcontractor of satellites for Lockheed's operations. Back in March, Lockheed offered to acquire Terran and take the company private for a buyout price of $1 a share. Terran balked at the offer, though, even going so far as to swallow a poison pill to discourage Lockheed from advancing its proposal. By May, Lockheed had apparently taken the hint and withdrawn its offer.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool