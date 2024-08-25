25.08.2024 13:07:00

How Lockheed Martin Bought a Space Company for 75% Off

Patience, as the saying goes, is a virtue. It also turns out to be quite useful if you're reluctant to overpay for a stock -- as defense and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) just discovered.It's been five months now since Lockheed Martin first expressed interest in buying tiny Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP), a one-time SPAC company that grew into a key subcontractor of satellites for Lockheed's operations. Back in March, Lockheed offered to acquire Terran and take the company private for a buyout price of $1 a share. Terran balked at the offer, though, even going so far as to swallow a poison pill to discourage Lockheed from advancing its proposal. By May, Lockheed had apparently taken the hint and withdrawn its offer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

