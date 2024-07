How Much Apple Stock Does Billionaire Warren Buffett Own?

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett's holding company, owns a portfolio of around 45 stocks. But those are far from equally weighted. Several stocks, like drink maker Diageo and financial company Jefferies, barely register above 0% of the entire portfolio. But Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) accounts for an outsize portion of the total.Apple weighs in at 44.7% of the entire Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio, equivalent to $185 billion. It owns nearly 790 million shares of Apple stock, or a 5.1% stake in the company.Buffett recently grouped Apple together with American Express and Coca-Cola as stocks he plans to hold forever. "Unless something really extraordinary happens," he said at the 2024 annual shareholder meeting, "we will own Apple, American Express and Coca-Cola when Greg takes over this place," referring to Greg Abel, who is next in line to lead the company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool