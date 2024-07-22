22.07.2024 13:15:00

How Much Apple Stock Does Billionaire Warren Buffett Own?

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett's holding company, owns a portfolio of around 45 stocks. But those are far from equally weighted. Several stocks, like drink maker Diageo and financial company Jefferies, barely register above 0% of the entire portfolio. But Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) accounts for an outsize portion of the total.Apple weighs in at 44.7% of the entire Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio, equivalent to $185 billion. It owns nearly 790 million shares of Apple stock, or a 5.1% stake in the company.Buffett recently grouped Apple together with American Express and Coca-Cola as stocks he plans to hold forever. "Unless something really extraordinary happens," he said at the 2024 annual shareholder meeting, "we will own Apple, American Express and Coca-Cola when Greg takes over this place," referring to Greg Abel, who is next in line to lead the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

