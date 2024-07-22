|
22.07.2024 13:15:00
How Much Apple Stock Does Billionaire Warren Buffett Own?
Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett's holding company, owns a portfolio of around 45 stocks. But those are far from equally weighted. Several stocks, like drink maker Diageo and financial company Jefferies, barely register above 0% of the entire portfolio. But Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) accounts for an outsize portion of the total.Apple weighs in at 44.7% of the entire Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio, equivalent to $185 billion. It owns nearly 790 million shares of Apple stock, or a 5.1% stake in the company.Buffett recently grouped Apple together with American Express and Coca-Cola as stocks he plans to hold forever. "Unless something really extraordinary happens," he said at the 2024 annual shareholder meeting, "we will own Apple, American Express and Coca-Cola when Greg takes over this place," referring to Greg Abel, who is next in line to lead the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Technologiepionier Steve Jobs: Das Leben des Apple Gründers (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|18.07.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.07.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.07.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|209,00
|1,63%