09.07.2024 19:44:53
How Much Berkshire Hathaway Stock Does the Gates Foundation Own?
Judging by the disclosed holdings in the Gates Foundation (formerly called the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust), one would think that billionaire Bill Gates is a big fan of Warren Buffett. According to its latest 13F filing, the foundation run by Gates owns a huge amount of Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Right now, the largest stock position in the $46 billion trust's publicly disclosed portfolio is Microsoft. Gates co-founded Microsoft back in 1975 and in 2010 he committed to donating his entire stake in Microsoft to charity by the time he died. As a result, much of the foundation's holdings in Microsoft came from Gates' donations over the years. Today, the trust's stake in Microsoft is valued at around $15.4 billion.Berkshire Hathaway, meanwhile, is the third-largest position in the trust's portfolio at around $7.3 billion. Most of those Berkshire shares were donated to the foundation by Buffett.
