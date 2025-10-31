Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
|
31.10.2025 10:30:00
How Much Should Retirees Have Invested by Age 67?
Long-term budgeting is difficult because most people can't plan out their lives 30 years in advance. Sure, they may have some idea of how they want things to look, but life is full of surprises and is constantly changing.Regardless of what kind of retirement people envision, I think most people would agree that it is best to be adequately prepared for retirement from a financial perspective, especially because everything typically gets more expensive as time goes on. While there's definitely no one-size-fits-all solution, there is plenty of information that retirees can draw on when setting goals for how much they should have saved and invested as they enter retirement.Two valuable sources of information include what experts recommend when it comes to saving for retirement and how much people actually save. The experts at Fidelity, one of the largest custodians of retirement assets in the world, recommend workers aim for certain benchmarks (cited as a multiple of their annual salary) as they age.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!