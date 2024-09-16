|
16.09.2024 13:17:24
How Much Will Alphabet Pay Out in Dividends This Year?
Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) surprised investors earlier in 2024 by announcing its first-ever dividend along with its first-quarter earnings report.Management announced a $0.20 dividend, payable to shareholders of record as of June 10, and with the actual dividend payment occurring on June 17. A few months later, Alphabet announced another quarterly dividend, also of $0.20 per share, payable in mid-September.So far, these are the only two dividends Alphabet has declared. However, it would be a surprise if it didn't declare another quarterly dividend to be paid in December when it releases its next financial report. Assuming the dividend rate stays the same in the next quarter, Alphabet will have paid $0.60 per share in dividends in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
