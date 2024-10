How Much Will Brookfield Renewable Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

From those looking to strengthen their passive income streams with a reliable high-yield dividend stock to those eager to increase their green energy exposure, Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) (NYSE: BEP) is a name that has likely come across many investors' radars.Neither Brookfield Renewable 's popularity nor its attractive dividend, which currently offers a 4.3% forward yield, is enough reason to click the buy button. Let's investigate Brookfield Renewable 's financial situation further and take a look at how much exactly the company plans on returning to investors this year in the form of dividends.A leading green energy producer, Brookfield Renewable operates a massive portfolio of global assets -- solar, wind, hydropower, and energy storage -- that totals about 37 gigawatts (GWs) of generating capacity. Customers sign long-term power purchase agreements to buy this power, providing management with substantial insight into future cash flows. This lets it plan for capital expenditures, with $7 billion to $8 billion of growth projects in its pipeline that it plans to advance over the next five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool