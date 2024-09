How Much Will Kinder Morgan Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

At its current share price, Kinder Morgan 's (NYSE: KMI) dividend yields more than 5%. That puts the pipeline giant among the top 10 highest-yielding dividend stocks in the S&P 500, where the average yield is below 1.5%. The pipeline operator can easily afford its high-yielding payout. Here's a look at how much it will distribute in dividends this year.Kinder Morgan's quarterly dividend rate is $0.2875 per share ($1.15 annualized). That's 2% higher than last year, and made 2024 the company's seventh straight year of increasing its payout. At that rate, Kinder Morgan will pay about $2.6 billion in cash dividends this year, up from about $2.5 billion in 2023. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool