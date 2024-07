How Much Will NextEra Energy Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

After hiking its payout every year for nearly three decades, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is clearly committed to rewarding shareholders. In addition to the lengthy dividend history, the stock's allure as a passive income play is demonstrated in its forward dividend yield of 2.9%. Even more attractive for some is the fact that the electric utility has made a concerted effort to expand its solar and wind power assets, making it a strong consideration for renewable energy investors looking to power their passive income.But successful investors know that it's important to dig into a company's financials before clicking the buy button on its stock. Let's see how much NextEra Energy expects to pay out in dividends in 2024 to better assess the company's financial position.NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years, but it's the past decade that warrants special attention. From 2013, when it paid $0.66 per share for the full year, through 2023, when its annual payout totaled $1.87 per share, NextEra Energy has raised its dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool