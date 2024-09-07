|
07.09.2024 16:00:00
How to Generate Over $50,000 in Annual Dividends by the Time You Retire
Having an extra $50,000 per year in retirement can alleviate concerns about whether you'll have enough money saved up by the time you stop working. And it's possible to accomplish that even if you don't have a big lump sum of money to invest right now. But you will need time.If you have 30 years to go before you plan to retire, I can show you how you can turn a recurring $300 monthly investment into some fairly safe exchange-traded funds (ETFs) into $50,000 in annual dividend income.You can't generate a large number of dividends without having built up a big portfolio first. If the goal is to get to $50,000 in annual dividends, then you'll need to aim for a portfolio worth more than $1 million, which would mean you need to collect a yield of approximately 5% to earn that level of dividend income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
