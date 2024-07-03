|
03.07.2024 11:00:00
How to get started with GraphQL
Developed by Facebook and released as an open standard for all to use, GraphQL is intended as an alternative to REST APIs. Like REST, GraphQL provides a way to create and consume web-based APIs, but queries and returned data use formal schemas and a type system to guarantee consistency.In this article, we’ll walk through the basics of designing and implementing a GraphQL API and discuss many of the key considerations and decisions you’ll make during the process.GraphQL languages and frameworksIf you’re planning to use GraphQL as your web application API, there is a very good chance the language and data components you’re already using will support your efforts. GraphQL libraries are available for almost every major language in production use. Clients are available for C#/.NET, Go, Java and Android, JavaScript, Swift/Objective-C, and Python, and the server libraries cover even more ground. To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
