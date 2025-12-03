Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
03.12.2025 11:45:00
How to Know It's Time to Freeze Your Credit
A few years back, my husband and I were hacked twice, within months of each other. Once, it was a scammer trying to gain access to our bank account, and the other involved one of our credit cards. Fortunately, I noticed both right away and notified our bank and credit card company. Once their respective fraud departments got involved, charges were reversed. However, to protect ourselves against identity theft, we put a freeze on our credit reports. Freezing your credit is one of the surest ways to prevent further damage. Here are some of the other situations in which you should seriously consider a credit freeze.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
