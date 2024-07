How to make sure that your holiday car rental is a smooth ride

You must be smart to find the best prices, and vigilant for extra charges. But how your name appears on the booking can spell the end of the roadEric Hartley was looking forward to starting a 10-day holiday and ready to hand over €309 (£260) for his rental car at Milan Bergamo airport last month, only to be told his booking could not be processed.The reason? The name on his booking – Eric Hartley – did not match the name on his passport and driving licence: Eric James Hartley. Even though he had not been asked for his middle name when booking through aggregator website stressfreecarrental.com, and his credit card had the same name as his booking, staff from rental firm OK Mobility said they could not proceed. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian