How to use typesafe enums in Java

This article introduces you to the difference between enumerated types and typesafe enums. You will learn how to declare a typesafe enum and use it in a switch statement, and you'll see how to customize a typesafe enum by adding data and behaviors. We'll also take a look at java.lang.Enum >, which is the base class for all typesafe enums.What you'll learn in this Java tutorialWhy use typesafe enums and not enumerated typesHow to use typesafe enums in switch statementsHow to add data and behaviors to typesafe enumsDetails and examples of the Enum class (Enum >) download Get the codeDownload the source code for examples in this tutorial. Created by Jeff Friesen. Why use typesafe enums, not enumerated typesAn enumerated type specifies a set of related constants as its values. Examples include the days in a week, the standard north/south/east/west compass directions, a currency’s coin denominations, and a lexical analyzer’s token types.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel