HP Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $640 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $766 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $819 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $13.519 billion from $13.196 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $640 Mln. vs. $766 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $13.519 Bln vs. $13.196 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.89 to $0.99 Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 to $3.45

