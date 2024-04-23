HSBC Accelerates Wealth Management Strategy in U.S. with Opening of Flagship Wealth Center at Hudson Yards

HSBC today announced the opening of its flagship wealth center at The Spiral in New York City’s Hudson Yards neighborhood. The new center is a key part of the bank’s wealth management strategy and will include wealth advisors dedicated to supporting high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients with a focus on individuals and families with international ties. The new flagship wealth center is part of a network of strategically positioned wealth centers across the U.S. to provide clients with access to highly specialized wealth and everyday banking services.

"As one of the largest wealth management and financial services organizations in the world, it is our goal to be the preferred international financial partner for our clients. Our wealth centers play a critical role in that strategy by offering crucial connection points to our global network for our clients,” said Michael Roberts, HSBC Chief Executive Officer, U.S. and Americas. "It’s important that we help our clients living, studying and investing in the U.S. meet and surpass their financial goals.”

The new wealth center, located at 66 Hudson Boulevard East, is connected to HSBC’s U.S. headquarters at The Spiral, a 65-story office tower at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. The wealth center will feature both wealth management and everyday banking services provide by a team of dedicated financial professionals.

"We are focused on fulfilling a variety of wealth management and banking needs for globally connected, affluent and private banking clients,” said Racquel Oden, HSBC Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, U.S. "Our clients will benefit tremendously from having a one-stop shop for their banking solutions while navigating wealth management challenges. The Hudson Yards flagship wealth center embodies our dedication to holistic wealth management, offering a centralized hub where our clients and their families can confidentially optimize their financial futures for generations to come.”

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,039bn at 31 December 2023, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services. Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates wealth centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

