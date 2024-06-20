HSBC Appoints Danielle Johnson as Global Head of Institutional Client Group

HSBC today announced that Danielle Johnson has been appointed Global Head of Institutional Client Group (ICG) within the Global Banking and Markets business. In this role, she will be responsible for strengthening the coverage of institutional clients, particularly Western headquartered clients, who conduct business globally. Johnson’s appointment is effective as of June 3.

Based in New York City, Johnson will report to Lisa McGeough and Gerry Keefe, Co-Heads of Global Banking Coverage.

"Danielle’s impressive experience in banking will be pivotal as we focus on the highest-potential client partnerships to deepen our institutional relationships and increase market share,” said McGeough.

"We’re thrilled to have Danielle join the HSBC team and be based in New York,” said Keefe. "As one of the most important segments in our Banking portfolio, the Institutional Client Group represents a critical growth area globally for HSBC, across our Global Banking and Markets franchises.”

Johnson joins from Galaxy Digital, where she served as Head of Global Distribution & Private Capital Markets. Before Galaxy Digital, she served as a Senior Relationship Manager and Co-Head of Americas Equities at Credit Suisse, as well as Head of Venture Capital Coverage. Prior to that she spent over 20 years at Goldman Sachs, where she served as a Senior Relationship Manager covering Asset Managers, Hedge Funds, and Banks, and also as Co-Head of US Equity Sales.

"I’m extremely excited and honored to join HSBC, leading our coverage of the Institutional Client Group,” said Johnson. "I look forward to leveraging HSBC’s unparalleled international network to best serve our current and prospective clients around the world, in the heart of the financial capital of the world.”

