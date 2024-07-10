HSBC U.S. Head of Wealth and Personal Banking Racquel Oden Expands Team with New Head of Wealth Planning and International Connectivity

HSBC U.S. Wealth and Personal Banking Head Racquel Oden today announced that Carly Doshi has returned to HSBC as the new Head of Wealth Planning and International Connectivity. In this role, Carly will lead a team of wealth professionals who provide specialist advice for clients on income and estate guidance, wealth transfer, pre-immigration, philanthropy, family governance, family office advisory, and comprehensive financial planning matters.

"We are thrilled to have Carly return to our team and deliver on supporting our U.S. and international clients with their wealth and estate planning needs,” said U.S. Head of Wealth and Personal Banking Racquel Oden. "Our international clients have unique financial planning objectives that HSBC is best positioned to support as a global bank with interconnected retail, wealth management and private banking services.”

The addition of Carly to the U.S. Wealth and Personal Banking team follows the recent announcement of new Regional Market Heads Didi Nicholas and Clark Pingree, who will be supporting the North and West markets, respectively. The new senior hires are part of Racquel’s new growth strategy focused on supporting international and high net-worth clients. Racquel joined the bank in December.

Carly re-joins HSBC from JP Morgan, where she served as Managing Director with JP Morgan Wealth Management and the East Division lead of Wealth Planning and Advice. In this role, Carly led a team dedicated to providing individuals, complex families, and associated entities with comprehensive wealth planning, strategic guidance, and thought leadership.

Carly was recently appointed as a board of director member for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). She is also actively involved in the Society of Trust and Estates Practitioners (STEP), sitting on the New York Executive Board and leads the Global Philanthropy Advisors Steering Committee, and serves in leadership positions with the American Bar Association.

Carly will report to Americas Head of Global Private Banking and U.S. Wealth Mark Pittsey.

