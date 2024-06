HTMX for Java with Spring Boot and Thymeleaf

Not long ago, we looked at how to build an HTMX application with JavaScript. HTMX also works with Java, so now we'll try that out using Spring Boot and Thymeleaf. This awesome stack gives you all the power and versatility of Java with Spring, combined with the ingenious simplicity of HTMX.HTMX: A rising starHTMX is a newer technology that takes plain old HTML and gives it extra powers like Ajax and DOM swaps. It’s included in my personal list of good ideas because it eliminates a whole realm of complexity from the typical web app. HTMX works by converting back and forth between JSON and HTML. Think of it as a kind of declarative Ajax.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel